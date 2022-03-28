Former NYT/CNN Reporter To Speak Monday At Stony Brook University

STONY BROOK, NY — Stony Brook University alumna Tanzina Vega, a former National Public Radio host and New York Times/CNN reporter, will serve as the keynote speaker at the Stony Brook University Women’s History Month Closing Program on Monday.

The program will begin at 4 p.m. in the Student Activities Center Ballroom A.

Vega’s journalism career has centered on inequality in the United States through the lens of race and gender for over a decade. She’s been a reporter and producer for The New York Times and CNN and she most recently spent three years as the first Latina host of “The Takeaway” on WNYC, New York Public Radio.



Vega, who earned a bachelor of arts degree in sociology from Stony Brook, has covered many of the most consequential news events of the past decade, including presidential elections, the COVID-19 pandemic, BlackLivesMatter, Puerto Rico’s political crisis, and the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection.

Vega was a fellow at the Nation Institute and a Ferris Professor of Journalism at Princeton University and was awarded the Robert G. McGruder Distinguished Lecture and Award from Kent State University. She is a distinguished graduate of the Craig Newmark School of Journalism at City University of New York, where she earned a master’s degree in digital journalism.

The closing program is a public event with in-person seating available on site, as well as accessibility via Zoom.



To attend, register here.



This article originally appeared on the Three Village Patch