Former Oakland County Sheriff's deputy charged with accosting child for immoral purposes

A former Oakland County Sheriff's deputy was charged Saturday morning with attempting to solicit a person he believed was a 15-year-old girl for sexual purposes, according to the Oakland County Sheriff's Department.

Jared Frederick Salisbury, 33, was charged with one count of accosting a child for immoral purposes, a four-year felony.

He was released from the Oakland County Jail on a personal bond of $25,000 set by 52-1 District Court Magistrate Cody R. Ellwanger.

He is not allowed to have any contact with minor children and is not allowed to use the computer or internet.

More:Detective from Monroe shot in Detroit identified; two suspects charged

More:Detroit police officers would get $10K raises under new tentative contract agreement

"Any behavior that targets young people is deplorable and anyone who does should be held to account for their actions," Sheriff Michael Bouchard said in a release.

Salisbury was arrested around 11 a.m. Friday by members of the Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Apprehension Team without incident outside his Waterford Township home.

During his five months with the department, Salisbury was a probationary deputy. He was assigned the midnight shift in the jail. New hires are on probation for one year.

He was fired Sept.6 after the sheriff's office was notified about possible criminal activity.

A resident reported they saw a social media post where a man attempted to arrange a meeting with someone he believed to be 15 years old and that the man may be an Oakland County employee. Detectives linked the social media chat to Salisbury.

Salisbury has another court date Oct. 11 in Pontiac’s 50th District Court for a probable cause conference.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Ex-Oakland County deputy Jared Frederick Salisbury charged with felony