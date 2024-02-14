Former Oath Keepers lawyer found competent to stand trial on charges connected to Jan. 6:report

WASHINGTON — The former general counsel for the Oath Keepers, a far-right extremist militia group connected to the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack, was ordered to be released from the Bureau of Prisons last week after the government said she is competent to stand trial on Jan. 6 charges, according to NBC News.

Kelly SoRelle, who was a 2020 ‘Lawyers for Trump’ volunteer, was arrested in 2022 and charged with conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of an official proceeding, entering and remaining on restricted grounds and tampering with documents.

She was found incompetent to stand trial last year and had been held at a federal medical center in Fort Worth, Texas, to have her competency restored, according to NBC News.

SoRelle had been in a relationship with Stewart Rhodes, the founder of the Oath Keepers who was sentenced to 18 months in prison after being convicted of seditious conspiracy in connection with the Jan. 6 attack.

Prosecutors alleged that SoRelle took possession of Rhodes’ phone after the attack and sent messages in his name, and a judge ruled those texts were not protected by attorney-client privilege NBC reported.

After Trump lost the 2020 election, SoRelle also circulated a video she purportedly took of a man in Detroit at 2:40 a.m. taking a box out of a van and placing it in a red wagon, and she raised suspicions that the box had ballots in them.

The video was shared on far-right websites like Gateway Pundit and Trump’s son, Eric Trump, had shared it on Twitter. However, independent fact-checkers found the man was a photographer who was carrying camera equipment.

The report from NBC says a follow up hearing in SoRelle’s case is scheduled for next month.

