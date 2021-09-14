  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Obamas, Bushes, Clintons help launch organization to assist Afghan refugees

Rebecca Morin, USA TODAY
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON – Former Obama and Bush administration officials are launching, a new organization aimed to help streamline the process of resettling the roughly 65,000 Afghans forced out of their home country and now making the United States their home.

Welcome.US will bring together top refugee organizations, the government and major businesses to engage with Americans on how to help with resettlement efforts for Afghan refugees.

“America has long been a beacon of hope and refuge for those in search of safety,” Welcome.US Co-Chairs Cecilia Muñoz and John Bridgeland told USA TODAY. “This effort to welcome Afghans who have already contributed so much will enrich us all by their very presence and show the world America at our very best.”

The United States evacuated Afghanistan last month after nearly 20 years in the country, where officials evacuated more than 120,000 people from the country. Of the total, about 65,000 were Afghan refugees.

(From R) US former President Bill Clinton with wife former US First Lady and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, former US President George W. Bush with his wife former US First Lady Laura Busha, former US President Barack Obama and his wife former US First Lady Michelle Obama attend a wreath laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia, after being sworn in, on January 20, 2021. (Photo by JOSHUA ROBERTS / POOL / AFP) (Photo by JOSHUA ROBERTS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 0 ORIG FILE ID: AFP_8Z87TV.jpg
(From R) US former President Bill Clinton with wife former US First Lady and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, former US President George W. Bush with his wife former US First Lady Laura Busha, former US President Barack Obama and his wife former US First Lady Michelle Obama attend a wreath laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia, after being sworn in, on January 20, 2021. (Photo by JOSHUA ROBERTS / POOL / AFP) (Photo by JOSHUA ROBERTS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 0 ORIG FILE ID: AFP_8Z87TV.jpg

Many of the refugees who have come to the United States were applicants of the Special Immigrant Visa program, which is a visa for Afghan nationals who helped the United States during the war, or Afghans who would be vulnerable under the now Taliban-controlled Afghanistan.

More: Will withdrawal from Afghanistan be a permanent stain on Biden's legacy? History says maybe not

Muñoz is the former director of the White House Domestic Policy Council under President Barack Obama and Bridgeland is the former director of the White House Domestic Policy Council under President George W. Bush.

Bush and former first lady Laura Bush, ex-President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State and first lady Hillary Clinton, and Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama are honorary co-chairs of the organization.

The new organization will work with local and state officials, businesses, veterans’ groups, faith-based organizations and the top refugee organizations to engage with Americans on how they can help the Afghan refugees, who will need clothes, food, and homes as they have come with virtually nothing from their home country.

In addition, as part of the organization, there will also be a Welcome Fund, which will provide grants to nonprofits who are working directly with resettling Afghan refugees. Businesses such as Walmart have pledged grants to the group. Starbucks has also said they will donate $350,000 to refugee organizations. Instacart has said it will donate 25,000 culturally sensitive meals to Afghans who are resettling in the U.S.

More: Two women tried to flee Afghanistan. One family escaped. One did not.

Although the United States is out of Afghanistan, officials are still working to evacuate American citizens who were left behind, as well as the thousands of Afghan visa applicants who also were not evacuated from the country.

Former Delaware Gov. Jack Markell, who President Joe Biden appointed to temporarily serve as the point person on resettling Afghan evacuees in the United States, said Welcome.US will make the resettlement process more effective, not only in the short term but to help get Afghans adjusted in the long term as well. Markell said that resettlements will begin “in earnest in the coming weeks.”

Markell noted that the Afghans coming to the United States after 20 years have supported the United States in their efforts and said Americans “know that our Afghan allies will help strengthen our communities, just as refugees and as immigrants, always have.”

Krish O’Mara Vignarajah, president and CEO of Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Service, said nine major resettlement agencies had individually been working on an emergency response to help resettle Afghans, but now there is a “single point of entry” for Americans to get involved.

“This is a historic opportunity for us to show our new Afghan neighbors and the world the best of our country in demonstrating a collective, bipartisan broad coalition, coming together to provide essential services,” she said.

Reach Rebecca Morin at Twitter @RebeccaMorin_

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Ex-Obama, Bush officials launch Welcome.US to help Afghan refugees

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. Ex-Presidents Bush, Clinton, Obama band together to aid Afghan refugees

    Three former U.S. presidents - Republican George W. Bush and Democrats Bill Clinton and Barack Obama - have banded together behind a new group aimed at supporting refugees from Afghanistan settling in the United States following the recent American withdrawal. The former U.S. leaders and their wives will serve as part of Welcome.US, a coalition of advocacy groups, U.S. businesses and other leaders launching on Tuesday, Welcome.US said in a statement. The coalition said it will help the tens of thousands of Afghans fleeing their country as part of the Biden administration's evacuation to resettle in the United States by mobilizing support and volunteers.

  • Obama, Bush, Clinton join aid effort welcoming Afghan refugees to U.S.

    Former Presidents Obama, Bush and Clinton, along with first ladies, governors, mayors and military leaders, will help welcome and support Afghan refugees who fled the country for the United States because of Taliban rule as part of an aid effort being launched Tuesday.Why it matters: The U.S. evacuated more than 65,000 Afghans during its military withdrawal from Afghanistan, and the Biden administration must now process and resettle thousands of families around the country in the coming weeks.St

  • University of Harding students donate ‘welcome boxes’ to Afghan refugees coming to Arkansas

    Canopy NWA, a non-profit that works to resettle refugees, is expecting 100 Afghan refugees in Arkansas within the next few months.

  • Blinken appeals to senators to move nominees stalled over Nord Stream 2 pipeline

    U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken appealed to the Senate on Tuesday to quickly confirm President Joe Biden's nominees for national security-related positions, citing the ever-present risk of attacks. "It is essential that we accelerate the process for national security appointments since a catastrophic attack could occur with little or no notice," Blinken told a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing on the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan. Senator Bob Menendez, the committee's Democratic chairman, asked the Senate on Monday to confirm four of some 80 State Department nominees now pending before the Senate, many of them being blocked by Republican Senator Ted Cruz.

  • Every Look From the 2021 Met Gala Red Carpet

    See what all your fave fashion insiders and celebrities wore to celebrate the opening of the "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion" exhibition.

  • Colbert Imagines North Korean Dictator Kim Jong-un’s Workout Routine (Video)

    North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un has lost a little bit of weight recently, something a lot of people all over the world feel a need to comment on. Including “The Late Show” host Stephen Colbert, who opened up his Monday night episode with a cold open video that tries to figure out just what Kim’s secret it. The answer: Basically Jane Fonda but, you know, more dictatory. So like always, the cold open begins with a recap of the topic using news clips. Then, the joke began with footage of Kim givi

  • How Africa’s newest President plans to dig a copper powerhouse out of a mountain of debt

    Zambia’s copper is key to a low-carbon world. The country’s new President bets the shiny metal will power Zambia’s comeback from default.

  • Steve Bannon Hopes Homeschooling Moms Will Be His New Shock Troops

    Gonzales Photo/Jarle H. Moe/PYMCA-Avalon/Universal Images Group via Getty ImagesThe conservative political movement has continually used schooling, especially homeschooling, as a cudgel in a larger political war over race, religion, and sex.“The firestorm that you’re about to see,” Steve Bannon said recently, “is the American mothers. When you’ve got to go back to school and Fauci’s been talking about vaccinating the kids and using the school, going back to school as a forcing function between t

  • Amanda Gorman Makes Her Met Gala Debut in a Symbolic Look Inspired by the Statue of Liberty

    The 23-year-old author and activist serves as a 2021 Met Gala co-chair alongside Timothée Chalamet, Billie Eilish and Naomi Osaka

  • Analysis: Proposed Texas-Mexico border wall draped in legal, ethical concerns and politics

    A wall along the Texas-Mexico border will need exemptions from federal environmental laws, as well as land from private landowners in South Texas.

  • Ben Affleck Joined Jennifer Lopez at the Met Gala & The Photos Have Us Swooning

    Last night’s Met Gala was the perfect date night for so many celebrity couples. A number of stars and their equally famous, respective partners graced the arrival carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art for the annual gala event and fashion’s biggest night out. Although she hit the arrival carpet solo, and commanded the cameras […]

  • Kansas lawmaker charged with kicking student in groin pleads guilty to disorderly conduct

    State Rep. Mark Samsel was sentenced to 12 months of probation and told not to use his personal social media accounts.

  • Vaccine push continues in Florida

    Vaccine push continues in Florida

  • Videos show impact of Nicholas on Houston-area communities

    Here's what it looked like as Nicholas made landfall, bringing strong winds and heavy rain, which caused street flooding and damage in some areas.

  • Exclusive-Afghan women should not work alongside men, senior Taliban figure says

    Afghan women should not be allowed to work alongside men, a senior figure in the ruling Taliban said, a position which, if formally implemented, would effectively bar them from employment in government offices, banks, media companies and beyond. Waheedullah Hashimi, a senior figure in the Taliban who is close to the leadership, told Reuters the group would fully implement its version of sharia, or Islamic law, despite pressure from the international community to allow women the right to work where they want. Since the movement swept to power last month, Taliban officials have said women would be able to work and study within the limits laid down by sharia.

  • Richard Sherman reunion with 49ers a “possibility” after Jason Verrett injury

    The 49ers had discussed a reunion with Richard Sherman even before they lost cornerback Jason Verrett to a season-ending knee injury. Now, signing Sherman might prove the team’s best backup plan. “We’ve discussed it and I’ve talked to Sherm about it, too,” 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said, via Matt Maiocco of NBCSportsBayArea.com. “Sherm’s always a [more]

  • Robert Saleh talks restructuring Jets O-line without Mekhi Becton, scheming for Bill Belichick with rookie QB

    Nothing is getting easier for the Jets this week - after losing Mekhi Becton to a knee injury, they now have to start gearing up to face arguably the best coach in NFL history.

  • Over the moon: Prince William’s Earthshot Prize receives high praise from JFK’s family

    The Duke of Cambridge’s landmark environmental prize has been hailed as a “great tribute” to the president it was named for, as John F Kennedy’s family gave their stamp of approval.

  • Local groups work to help Afghan refugees

    Stephanie Wade reports on the local efforts to help Afghan refugees currently staying at Camp Atterbury.

  • College Football Odds: Opening Early Lines, Values Week 3

    The early college football lines and odds are out for Week 3. Where are the values?