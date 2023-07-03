A former OceanGate advisor said the Titanic submersible tried to reach the surface before it imploded, indicating those on board knew something had gone wrong

A former OceanGate advisor said the Titan dropped its weights before imploding on June 18.

Rob McCallum told The New Yorker the sub tried to ascend before its connection with its mother ship broke.

He's at least the second person to say OceanGate tried aborting the dive before disaster struck.

OceanGate's Titan submersible dropped its ballast and tried to ascend moments before going missing, likely meaning that the five people inside were already aborting the dive when it imploded, a former company advisor said.

Rob McCallum, an expedition consultant who previously gave OceanGate advice on marketing and logistics, told The New Yorker that he received early reports on the Titan's fateful final dive.

"The report that I got immediately after the event — long before they were overdue — was that the sub was approaching thirty-five hundred meters," he told The New Yorker's Ben Taub.

McCallum said the submersible had "dropped weights," which meant the dive was aborted, and then lost communication with its mother ship.

McCallum is the co-founder of adventure expedition company EYOS Expeditions. He's previously led dives to the Titanic's shipwreck and other deep-sea spots. But his vessel, unlike OceanGate's, is a submersible approved to reach extreme depths by the marine-classification society DNV.

He was in regular contact with OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush at one point and visited OceanGate's workshop, per The New Yorker, and is at least the second person so far to publicly state that the Titan likely tried to ascend before it imploded.

Film director James Cameron also told ABC News on June 24 that he heard from "inside the community" that the Titan had dropped its weights and that those on board were "trying to manage an emergency."

The vessel lost contact with its mother ship on June 18, about one and a half hours into its journey carrying five people to the shipwreck of the Titanic, which is some 13,000 feet underwater.

At such depths, the Titan likely imploded with so much force that those inside were killed instantly, with no time to realize the hull had collapsed.

Authorities are still investigating the implosion, and it's currently unclear exactly how aware the five passengers were of the impending danger, or if they had any advance warning of hull failure at all.

But Cameron's and McCallum's accounts of the dive timeline indicate that at least one person on board had — for reasons still unknown — discovered beforehand that something went wrong and chose to abort the journey.

Rush was piloting the submersible at the time, and was likely in charge of the dive.

OceanGate previously aborted the Titan's dives over issues like the submersible losing one of its propulsion systems or several floats becoming detached from the vessel. The company has aborted more of the Titan's dives than it has completed, per The New York Times.

The Titan would also regularly run into hiccups like failures with its battery and ballast system, according to former passengers.

Photos taken on Wednesday of the Canadian Coast Guard pier in St. John's, Newfoundland, appear to show authorities hauling up the debris of the Titan.

OceanGate did not immediately respond to a request for comment sent outside regular business hours.

