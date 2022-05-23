Former Odessa village clerk charged with grand larceny, defrauding the government

A former village clerk in the Schuyler County Village of Odessa has been charged with several crimes after an investigation by the state Comptroller's Office, New York State Police and Chemung County District Attorney's Office.

Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli announced Kristi Pierce, 47, was charged with third-degree grand larceny and defrauding the government, both felonies, and official misconduct, a misdemeanor.

Pierce is accused of padding her timesheets to boost her pay. The alleged thefts occurred from 2012 to 2019 and netted Pierce more than $11,000 in pay she was not entitled to, according to DiNapoli's office.

"For seven years, Ms. Pierce allegedly falsified records to make it look like she worked more hours than she actually did and effectively stole from local taxpayers,” DiNapoli said in a news release.

Pierce, who was employed as Odessa village clerk from 2005 to 2019, allegedly falsified timesheets to make it appear she worked more than 25 hours per week, which was the minimum needed to accrue vacation time.

The scheme made it appear Pierce had qualified for vacation time when she actually hadn’t, investigators said. She then put in for time off and collected more than $11,000 for vacation days that she was never entitled to.

Pierce was arraigned on the charges by Schuyler County Judge Scott A. Miller.

