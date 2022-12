Reuters

Hungary's central bank is likely to leave its base rate unchanged at 13% next Tuesday, the highest in the European Union, amid a continued rise in inflation now seen at 18.7% next year, more than four percentage points above 2022 levels. All 17 economists in a Dec. 12-16 survey said the National Bank of Hungary (NBH), which launched a new quick deposit tool at an 18% interest rate in mid-October to shore up the forint, would leave its base rate unchanged next week.