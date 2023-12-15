Former officer who allegedly shot wife in Pleasant Hill appears in court

(KRON) — A retired East Bay police officer and veteran charged with shooting his wife and at police during a long standoff last week appeared in court for the first time on Thursday. The 40-year-old did not enter a plea, but he did meet with his new attorneys who say they felt compelled to take his case.

Destruction of menorah at Lake Merritt being investigated as hate crime

Chunliam Saechao appeared to walk with a limp on his way into a Contra Costa County courtroom Thursday afternoon. Saechao spoke clearly to the judge and engaged with his new attorneys.

It was just a week ago when the former Pittsburg police officer and veteran barricaded himself in his Pleasant Hill home. Authorities say he shot his wife through the front door as she tried to get inside.

The community was told to shelter in place as police say Saechao fired at officers and a firefighter. Bullets struck one vehicle with two officers inside. Neither was hurt. Outside of court on Thursday, Saechao’s attorneys, Tyler Smith and Curtis Briggs, disputed the police account of what happened.

“He did not shoot his wife, we will prove this. The defense claims Saechao was a man in crisis, and authorities made things worse with a standoff spanning nearly two days,” Smith said.

“I have many questions about how it went down, it is almost unheard of,” Briggs said.

Briggs and Smith are known for representing Max Harris and Derick Almena the two defendants in the ghost ship warehouse fire, which killed 36 people. Briggs tells KRON4 he feels obligated to advocate for Saechao, a former marine.

Here are Spotify’s top Christmas songs this holiday season

“This man represented our country, he needs to be understood and defended,” Briggs said.

Saechao remains in custody on nearly $4 million bail. He is facing two counts of murder of a peace officer, one count of injuring a spouse, and six counts of assault on a peace officer or fighter. He is expected back in court next Thursday to enter a plea.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.