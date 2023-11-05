Former officer arrested in Banks County for violating oath, providing contraband, GBI says

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced a former Banks County Sheriff’s Office detention officer was charged with multiple felonies.

According to the GBI, Sammy Reece was charged with violating his oath of office and giving contraband items to inmates at the county jail without the Warden’s authorization.

The BCSO asked GBI to investigate Reece in late September after allegations about Reece providing inmates he oversaw during work release activities with contraband items.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

“The investigation indicates that Reece provided prescription medication, alcohol, and unauthorized use of a cellphone to the inmates on his work crew. Reece was booked into the Banks County Jail and provided a bond,” GBI said in a statement shared by BCSO.

Reece faces charges for three felony counts of Items prohibited for possession by inmates; Warden’s Authorization and one felony count of Violation of Oath by Public Officer, according to officials.

The GBI said the investigation was still active and ongoing and asked those with information to contact the sheriff’s office at 706-677-2248 or the Regional Investigative Office in Athens at 706-552-2309.

Tips can also be provided to law enforcement agents online with the GBI, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: