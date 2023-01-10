Former officer arrested and booked into SC jail where she used to work, sheriff says

A former jail officer was arrested and locked up in the detention center where she used to work, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department said Monday.

On Jan. 6, China Gregg turned herself in to law enforcement officers and was charged with misconduct in office, Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott said in a news release.

The 26-year-old Manning resident was booked into the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center — where she formerly was an employee, according to the release.

Gregg’s charge stems from when she was working at the jail.

In late October 2022, an investigation by jail staff revealed that Gregg was involved in an inappropriate relationship with an inmate, the sheriff’s department said. The jail staff notified the sheriff’s department, which then began a criminal investigation, according to the release.

Gregg is accused of inappropriate contact with an inmate who is currently incarcerated on a murder charge, the sheriff’s department said. That inmate was not publicly identified.

There was no word about when Gregg stopped working at the jail, and if she was fired.

Gregg was granted a $15,000 personal recognizance bond and was released on Monday, Richland County court records show. She’s scheduled to appear in court again on the charge on Feb. 24, according to court records.