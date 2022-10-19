Former officer arrested for introducing contraband into detention facility

Clayton Pyle, 37, a former detention officer, was arrested in Illinois after an investigation conducted the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

According to a Columbia County Sheriff’s Office’s media release, Pyle was employed with Columbia County and worked at its detention facility. His job was terminated after he fled the state while he was on administrative leave.

The investigation of Pyle bringing contraband into the jail started in February. When the allegations were confirmed, Pyle was placed on administrative leave. One of the Columbia County sheriffs requested FDLE to conduct an investigation, which led to Pyle’s arrest.

“I am firmly committed to holding our employees to the highest ethical standard,” said Sheriff Mark Hunter in a statement. “Our profession relies heavily on trust and I will not tolerate this type of conduct. We will do whatever it takes to ensure we are holding ourselves accountable. This individual thought he could avoid consequences by moving away. All he achieved was delaying the inevitable. I want to thank FDLE for partnering with us to bring this individual to justice.” CCSO

Pyle is currently in Florida. He was booked into the Columbia County Detention Facility with a $105,000 bond, before being transferred to a neighboring facility.

