Former officer awarded $300,000 in lawsuit against Nashville police for sexual harassment

A Davidson County jury this summer ruled in favor of a former officer who sued the Metro Nashville Police Department for sexual harassment.

Citlaly Gomez filed her lawsuit against MNPD in March 2020, months before an advocacy group reported several other allegations of sexual harassment in the department.

The jury reached its verdict on June 28 after a three-day trial. As first reported by WPLN, Gomez will receive $300,000 in damages. This is despite a jury awarding her a total of $450,000. Davidson County Chancellor Anne C. Moore explained in a court order that state law limits awards against employers of 500 or more people to $300,000.

Gomez began working at MNPD in 2015, and her lawsuit said that she began experiencing sexual harassment as soon as she joined the force. She described numerous problems within the police department and accused leadership of allowing sexual harassment to go unchecked.

Her allegations included that a field training officer searched her phone for “naughty pictures"; that an officer asked to get a hotel room together; that a supervisor called her a "dirty girl" at work; and that an officer sent her a picture of his penis.

MNPD forwarded The Tennessean's request for comment to Metro Legal. Metro Law Director Wally Dietz declined to comment for this story.

Evan Mealins is the justice reporter for The Tennessean. Contact him at emealins@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter @EvanMealins.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Jury rules against Nashville police in sexual harassment lawsuit