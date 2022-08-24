Former officer in Breonna Taylor case pleads guilty to federal conspiracy charges

Reuters

NEW YORK (Reuters) -A U.S. judge on Monday rejected Ben & Jerry's attempt to stop its parent Unilever Plc from allowing its ice cream to be sold in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, which Ben & Jerry's said undermined its values. U.S. District Judge Andrew Carter in Manhattan said Ben & Jerry's did not deserve an injunction to halt ice cream sales and marketing because it did not show it would suffer irreparable harm, or that customers would be confused. Ben & Jerry's sued Unilever on July 5, saying the sale of its Israeli business to local licensee Avi Zinger violated the agreement under which Unilever bought the Burlington, Vermont-based company in 2000.