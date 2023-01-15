Former officer caught trafficking fentanyl in Florida Keys, deputies say

A former law enforcement officer is behind bars for allegedly trafficking fentanyl in the Florida Keys, deputies said.

David Allen Disgdiertt, a 60-year-old from Homestead, is facing charges of trafficking fentanyl, sale of a synthetic narcotic and the use of a two-way communication device to facilitate a felony. As of Saturday, he was still in jail on a $55,000 bond, jail records showed.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office received a tip that Disgdiertt was selling fentanyl in the county and began to surveil him.

The sheriff’s office Special Investigations Division observed Disgdiertt conducting a drug transaction in Tavernier, a community on Key Largo, deputies said.

Detectives stopped him when he was driving away from the sale.

Disgdiertt had about five grams of fentanyl and $1,062 worth of suspected drug money in his car, the sheriff’s office said.