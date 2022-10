NextShark

A fraudster has taken international romance scams out of this world by claiming to be an astronaut and conning a 65-year-old woman out of millions of yen, Japanese police announced last week. The con artist, who has yet to be identified, claimed to be a Russian cosmonaut working in the International Space Station (ISS). The “astronaut” eventually expressed his intent to marry the Japanese senior but said he could not leave the ISS unless he had enough money.