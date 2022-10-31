Former officer Christopher Schurr to stand trial in shooting death of Patrick Lyoya

GRAND RAPIDS — The former Grand Rapids police officer who fatally shot Patrick Lyoya in April will stand jury trial, a district judge in Grand Rapids ruled Monday.

Judge Nicholas Ayoub, who oversaw former GRPD officer Christopher Schurr's preliminary exam, said it would be up to a jury to decide if Schurr will be convicted for second-degree murder.

"(T)here is at least some evidence from which a person of average intelligence could conclude that defendant’s shooting of Lyoya in the back of the head was not reasonably necessary to prevent his escape," Ayoub wrote in his 11-page opinion. "As the prosecutor suggests, at the instant that the shot is fired, Lyoya is not in a position of actively escaping or fleeing. A reasonable juror could find a lack of necessity for deadly force strictly for the purpose of preventing escape."

Schurr will be tried in the Kent County 17th Circuit Court.

Lyoya, a Congolese refugee, was 26 at the time of his death. In June, Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker announced he would charge Schurr with second-degree murder.

Schurr's defense lawyers have argued he was justifiably using lethal force in his role as a police officer.

Preliminary examinations allow judges to determine if there is enough evidence for a case to go to trial. Ayoub noted questions over Schurr's intent or the necessity of using deadly force were questions for a jury.

On the morning of April 4, Schurr pulled over Lyoya near the intersection of Nelson Avenue and Griggs Street in southeast Grand Rapids. Footage released by the Police Department, which was again shown during the two-day hearing, shows Lyoya getting out of his car as he's pulled over.

More:Patrick Lyoya's father: Second-degree murder charge is a 'bit of consolation'

More:Grand Rapids police mistreated Black residents, civil rights department says in complaint

Patrick Lyoya.

After a back-and-forth where Schurr asked Lyoya to present his driver's license, Lyoya ran away from Schurr, and Schurr chased Lyoya through the front yards of nearby homes. Schurr eventually tackled Lyoya, the two struggled and Schurr could be heard telling Lyoya to "stop" and to "let go of the Taser,” in the footage. Schurr’s stun gun was deployed twice but never made contact.

Story continues

After about 90 seconds, Schurr was on top of Lyoya, who was facedown on the ground. Schurr, still yelling “let go of the Taser!” shot Lyoya in the back of the head, footage shows.

Contact Arpan Lobo: alobo@freepress.com. Follow him on Twitter @arpanlobo.

Become a subscriber today.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Officer who fatally shot Patrick Lyoya will stand trial, judge rules