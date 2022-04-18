Former officer at federal prison in Lexington pleads guilty to sexual abuse

A former correctional officer at the Federal Medical Center in Lexington pleaded guilty to five counts of sexual abuse on Monday, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Hosea Lee Jr., 43, faces a maximum prison sentence of 15 years and a fine of not more than $250,000, the DOJ said. He is scheduled to be sentenced on July 29.

According to his plea agreement, Lee performed sexual acts on four separate victims between October and December 2019. The victims attended his drug treatment classes.

Lee was indicted in July 2021.