Former officer lied about illness to go to wedding

A former police officer has been found guilty of gross misconduct after a hearing, and barred from serving in any force.

On 11 December, Acting Chief Constable of Devon and Cornwall Police Jim Colwell concluded former constable Leanne Gould breached standards of professional behaviour in respect of honesty and integrity.

The hearing looked at allegations Ms Gould, a patrol officer in Cornwall, reported a false sickness absence to attend a wedding.

ACC Colwell said had she still been serving, Ms Gould would have been dismissed without notice.

Devon and Cornwall Police said Ms Gould went on to maintain she was sick in a number of messages to her line manager, but later admitted she had reported sick in order to attend the wedding, as her annual leave request had been declined.

Ms Gould admitted her conduct was deliberate, misleading and dishonest.

It was concluded the allegations were proven, and her behaviour amounted to gross misconduct.

She had stepped down from the force prior to the hearing.

Head of professional standards Det Supt Alexandra Doughty said: "The force and the public expect all officers, staff and volunteers to carry out their roles to a high standard and to behave in an honest manner.

"In this case, former police constable Leanne Gould's actions have fallen below that.

"When joining the police service, you accept that we are a 24/7 organisation and sadly there are times when you are likely to miss out on special occasions due to the nature of our work.

"Under no circumstances should someone lie about their health and wellbeing in order to take part in a social occasion as this undermines the trust the force places in that officer to behave with honesty and integrity.

"The former officer has been placed on the barred list so will no longer be able to hold a role in any police force within the UK."

