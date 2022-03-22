Former officer manager of Berlin business accused of embezzling $1 million

A federal grand jury in New Haven indicted a Maine man on Tuesday for allegedly embezzling more than $1 million from a Berlin business.

Federal prosecutors charged Edward F. Ziegler II, 63, of Bridgton with tax and fraud charges in connection with the alleged theft from Show Lighting, which supplies lighting for the concert, stage, film, and television industries.

The U.S. Attorney’s office said Ziegler, who was the company’s office manager for 25 years, allegedly diverted payments from customers to a bank account he controlled and used the money for his own benefit, while covering the theft with false entries in the company books.

The prosecutors said Ziegler diverted more than 400 checks worth a total of more than $1 million. In addition, he failed to pay $173,643 in federal income taxes on his embezzled income for the 2015 through 2019 tax years.

The indictment charges Ziegler with 22 counts of wire fraud affecting a financial institution, which carries a maximum term of imprisonment of 30 years on each count, and five counts of tax evasion, which carries a maximum term of imprisonment of five years on each count, if convicted

Ziegler appeared in court in Hartford Tuesday, where he pleaded not guilty to the charges, and was freed on a $100,000 bond, according to federal authorities.