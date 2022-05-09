Former officer sentenced to probation for relationship with minor

May 9—EBENSBURG, Pa. — A former part-time police officer was sentenced to probation after pleading guilty to allegations of selling or furnishing liquor to minors and two counts of corruption of a minor.

Christopher DeFazio, 24, entered the plea on March 15 before President Judge Norman A. Krumenacker III and was sentenced to 60 months probation.

He was accused of having a relationship with a 17-year-old girl in 2019.

DeFazio addressed the court and apologized while taking responsibility for his actions.

Assistant District Attorney Beth Bolton Penna said that the victim in the incident was present but did not wish to address the court directly.

Penna said that the victim wanted the court to understand that the incident has impacted her life in all aspects and that she wanted DeFazio to undergo a mental health evaluation and follow through with any recommendations as a part of the sentence.

According to a criminal complaint, DeFazio had a sexual relationship with the teen between July 2019 and December 2019.

DeFazio allegedly had sex with her in the back of his vehicle near the pool in Nanty Glo and in a rented Jacuzzi room at Super 8 Motel in Richland Township, where he provided Smirnoff Ice, an alcoholic drink.

The two also sent explicit photos and videos to each other, the complaint said.

DeFazio had been a council member with East Conemaugh Borough and was suspended from police departments in Nanty Glo and Geistown, where he worked part-time at the time of the incident.

