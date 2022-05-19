Former officer sentenced for sex charges stemming from high school

May 18—A Centerville man and former Waynesville police officer was sentenced to more than a decade in prison in connection to sex charges from when he was in high school.

Peyton Kocevar, 24, was sentenced to a total of 11 years in prison and ordered to register as a Tier III sex offender, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor's Office. He will be required to register his address every 90 days for the rest of his life.

Kocevar was convicted of two counts of rape and one count of gross sexual imposition earlier this month. He was retried on the charges after a jury could not come to a decision during a previous trial last year. During the initial trial a jury found Kocevar guilty of one count of rape and not guilty of four rape charges and one gross sexual imposition charges.

The sentencing on Wednesday included convictions from both trials.

Kocevar was accused of sexual misconduct involving multiple teens while he was a high school student in Centerville and Kettering between 2012 and 2016. He would have been between 14 and 17 years old at the time of the incidents.

In 2019, he joined the Waynesville Police Department but was fired in 2020 following his indictment.

Kocevar's defense team previously said he denies the accusations.