Former officer testifies at Arbery death trial

Associated Press

One phrase, really just a number, dominates climate talks in Glasgow, Scotland: The magic and elusive 1.5. It’s a somewhat confusing number in some ways that wasn’t a major part of negotiations just seven years ago and was a political suggestion that later proved to be incredibly important scientifically. Stopping warming at 1.5 or so can avoid or at least lessen some of the most catastrophic future climate change harms and for some people is a life-or-death matter, scientists have found in many reports.