Former official challenges $1.5 million pension loss

Nov. 15—SALEM — It's been half a decade since the state's highest court concluded that a former Peabody police lieutenant did not deserve to lose his entire pension over a misdemeanor case involving snooping on other officers' test scores.

In their 2016 decision, the Supreme Judicial Court concluded that forfeiture of a pension worth between $630,000 and $800,000 amounted to an excessive fine, in violation of the Eighth Amendment to the Constitution.

But the court also concluded that under the law, there was no other option but to reinstate Lt. Edward Bettencourt's full pension.

They went on to recommend updating the law so that future pension boards would not face the choice of "all or nothing" when a public employee is convicted of a crime related to his employment.

Despite the recommendations of a Special Commission on Pension Forfeiture — a commission established in response to the Bettencourt decision, in 2017 — bills that have been filed to address the issue have yet to become law. The latest version is pending in the House Ways and Means Committee.

Last Tuesday, an Appeals Court panel heard arguments from a lawyer for former Saugus and Nahant Town Manager Andrew Bisignani, whose $1.3 million to $1.5 million pension was forfeited after he pleaded guilty to multiple counts of public procurement fraud and obstruction of justice charges.

Robert Cordy — a former Supreme Judicial Court justice now in private practice — was part of the court when it issued the Bettencourt decision.

Cordy now represents Bisignani.

In his argument on Tuesday, Cordy acknowledged that for the crimes to which his client pleaded guilty, a partial forfeiture of his pension might be appropriate.

But under the existing pension law, there is no mechanism for a partial forfeiture, Cordy argued. and taking Bisignani's entire pension — which is at least 25 times the amount of the maximum fine he could have faced — would amount to a violation of the Eighth Amendment, Cordy argued.

Cordy suggested that Bisignani's case is not unlike Bettencourt's. There was no evidence presented of personal financial gain or of financial loss to the towns, only a violation of the public trust.

But Appeals Court Justice Amy Blake seemed to struggle with that.

"The facts here are so different from Bettencourt," Blake told Cordy during Tuesday's hearing, which took place during a special sitting of the Appeals Court at Salem's Ruane Judicial Center. While Bettencourt was trying to find out his colleagues' scores on promotional exams, said Blake, Bisignani's crimes involved a breach of his fiduciary duties to two towns, followed by an attempt to hide evidence.

"When he got caught with his hand in the proverbial cookie jar, he didn't take it out, he doubled down," Blake said. "That's very different from what Bettencourt did, which is why ... this is a very hard place for me."

"I understand," Cordy responded. "It's not your fault. It's the Legislature's fault."

Assistant Attorney General David Marks, who represented the state in Tuesday's hearing, said in response to a question from Blake that the Bisignani case is the largest public pension forfeiture in state history.

The next closest, $900,000, was the pension of former Haverhill public works superintendent James Flaherty. And, Marks argued, Flaherty's crimes involved a far smaller amount of money, an actual net loss of about $600 to the city.

Bisignani's crimes occurred over a 5 1/2 year period, Marks argued, and while there was no direct evidence provided during his plea of a financial loss to the communities he worked in, there was a breach of the public trust — just as in the case of former House Speaker Tom Finneran, stripped of his $433,000 pension after being convicted of lying in testimony about redistricting, Marks said.

"This is the quintessential crime where a pension forfeiture should apply," Marks told the panel.

Bisignani had collected some of his pension, which was based on his work for the town of Saugus and prior jobs, when he was indicted. He had been working part-time for the town of Nahant at the time. After his conviction, the Saugus Retirement Board took back his pension. Appeals to judges in Lynn District Court and in Salem Superior Court were denied, leading to Tuesday's hearing at the Appeals Court.

A decision could take several months.

