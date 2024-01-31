Former Ogdensburg manager resigns as Jackson Hole fire chief

Jan. 31—JACKSON HOLE, Wyo. — Fourteen months after leaving as Ogdensburg's city manager, news accounts in Jackson Hole have Stephen P. Jellie resigning as its Fire/EMS chief.

News reports in Jackson Hole state that Jellie, who had been on paid administrative leave for a total of 27 days, resigned as Fire/EMS chief effective Wednesday and Teton County, the municipality that oversees Jackson Hole Fire/EMS, would pay him a severance of $150,000.

"It's a pretty sad day for me and my family," Jellie told the KHOL 98.1 FM radio station on Tuesday and confirmed that a severance package was being negotiated.

When Jellie left Ogdensburg he was paid $50,000 after a buyout agreement was approved by City Council. The city also provided him family health insurance for a year and stated that it would not say anything negative about him to potential employers.

Over the last several months, volunteers, fire staff and community members had petitioned the Teton County Board of Commissioners for his removal as Fire/EMS chief after backlash ensued over his leadership of the department.

According to the Jackson Hole News & Guide, his resignation letter stated that he was leaving due to "a number of philosophical and technical differences."

Jellie left city employment on Nov. 4, 2022 to take the position in Wyoming. He was hired as the city's manager in the summer of 2020 and also served as the city's fire chief up until 2022 when City Council voted against him becoming the permanent fire chief.

Jellie's tenure as Ogdensburg's manager included legal battles with the union representing its firefighters and St. Lawrence County as well as public spats with the public, city councilors, county legislators and their officials as well as state representatives. Many of the encounters were on Facebook.

The most significant controversial move by Jellie was when he changed the structure of its fire department and made considerable staffing changes in the 2021 budget that resulted in a legal battle with the Ogdensburg Professional Firefighters Local 1799, which the union ultimately won in arbitration and firefighters eventually receiving more than $544,000 in back pay.

Jellie lived in Tupper Lake when he worked for the city.

Prior to that, he was a Black River resident and in 2017 Jellie worked with Watertown city officials as an unpaid adviser to help resolve a bitter, nearly three-year contract dispute with the Watertown Professional Fire Fighters Association Local 191 in 2017.

Jellie served as the deputy chief of the Fort Drum Fire Department from 2007 until 2014. He also owned a consulting business, working briefly on a personnel matter with the Sackets Harbor Fire Department in 2007.