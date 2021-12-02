Former Ohio deputy indicted on murder charges in death of Columbus man

A former Franklin County sheriff's deputy was indicted Thursday on murder charges related to the death of Casey Goodson Jr., a 23-year-old Black man shot and killed in Columbus, Ohio.

Why it matters: Jason Meade, 44, was indicted on two counts of murder and one count of reckless homicide. The indictment comes almost a year after the 23-year-old was killed. The former sheriff's deputy is expected to plead not guilty to all charges, his lawyer said.

Meade turned himself in Thursday morning, Meade's lawyer, Mark Collins, said.

Catch up quick: The circumstances surrounding the Dec. 4 shooting are disputed, as Meade was not wearing a body camera, Axios' Tyler Buchanan writes.

He was serving on the sheriff's office SWAT team on an unrelated assignment when he allegedly saw Goodson in a vehicle waving a gun at officers, according to the Columbus Dispatch.

An autopsy report said Goodson was shot in the left and right sides of his back, twice in the mid-back and in his buttocks.

Law enforcement officers noted that Goodson was not the person being sought by the U.S. Marshall’s Task Force.

What they're saying: "Good to see former Sheriff’s Deputy Jason Meade charged with murder and reckless homicide," Columbus City Council President Shannon Hardin said in a tweet.

"I hope it gives the Goodson family momentary relief as we approach the 1-year anniversary of Casey's murder," he added.

"This office has a professional obligation to do everything in its power to ensure the community and our deputies are kept safe," Franklin County Sherrif Dallas Baldwin said in a statement.

"As I’ve said from the very beginning, I pray for everyone involved in this tragedy," he continued.

“What we all need to remember is just like Casey Goodson’s family has demanded justice, so does Jason Meade and his family,” Collins said.

What to watch: Meade is slated to appear in Franklin County Municipal Court Friday, per Buzzfeed. He is expected to enter a plea of not guilty, Collins said.

