Former Ohio House speaker Householder will go on trial in January 2023 in federal court

Former Ohio House speaker Larry Householder won't go to trial on public corruption charges until next year, according to a schedule published Friday by U.S. District Court Judge Timothy Black.

The schedule calls for jury selection on Jan. 20 and trial starting Jan. 23. Attorneys estimate it'll take six weeks to try the case, which is described as the largest public corruption case in state history.

Ohio Statehouse Corruption: What you need to know

Householder, 62, of Glenford, is accused of selling legislation – a $1.3 billion bailout for two nuclear plants in northern Ohio – in exchange for a political comeback and paying off personal expenses. If Householder is convicted, he faces up to 20 years in prison.

Two co-defendants, Jeff Longstreth and Juan Cespedes, pleaded guilty while a third died by suicide a year ago in Florida. Householder and former Ohio Republican Party chairman Matt Borges have pleaded not guilty and said they did nothing wrong.

Akron-based FirstEnergy Corp. in July reached a deferred prosecution agreement with the U.S. Attorney's office and has provided prosecutors with text messages exchanged between Householder and others. It paid a $230 million fine and admitted it bribed Householder and former Public Utilities Commission of Ohio chairman Sam Randazzo.

Randazzo has not be charged and has said he did nothing wrong.

Laura Bischoff is a reporter for the USA TODAY Network Ohio Bureau, which serves the Columbus Dispatch, Cincinnati Enquirer, Akron Beacon Journal and 18 other affiliated news organizations across Ohio.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Larry Householder public corruption federal court trial date 2023