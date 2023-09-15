Former Ohio State, NFL player Darron Lee faces cocaine possession charge

A former Ohio State and NFL linebacker's legal troubles continue to mount, months after he failed to appear for a court date in Franklin County.

According to Franklin County Municipal Court records, Darron Lee, 28, now faces a felony drug possession charge. Court records show Lee is accused of having two bags of a white powder that laboratory testing confirmed was cocaine. The charge was filed Sept. 6, according to court records.

Authorities allege Lee had the bags April 3, according to court records, the same day police arrested him on suspicion of domestic violence at a home in Dublin. Police responded to a home that day after accusations that Lee punched a female relative multiple times in the head, according to court records.

While investigating that incident, Dublin police were made aware of a separate allegation of domestic violence from Oct. 17, 2022, at the same home. That incident involved the mother of Lee's child, according to court records.

Police arrested Lee after the April 3 incident, and he remained in the Franklin County jail until he posted a $20,000 bond in each case. He was ordered to stay away from the victims.

Court records list Lee's current address as being in Fort Lauderdale.

The domestic violence cases were set for trial in June; however, Lee did not appear in court. Judge James Green issued arrest warrants, which remain pending.

Lee is scheduled to first appear on the drug possession charge Sept. 21.

Court records show a request for Lee to be screened for possible acceptance into a drug court program, which provides counseling and other resources. Successful completion of the program could result in removal of the charge from Lee's criminal record.

A New Albany native, Lee was one of the defensive stars for Ohio State University's 2014 national championship team. He was selected in first round of the 2016 NFL Draft by the New York Jets. Lee played for the Jets for three seasons, which culminated in a four-game suspension for a drug violation.

Lee was later traded to the Kansas City Chiefs in 2019. He was suspended by the NFL for four games in 2020 for unspecified reasons.

