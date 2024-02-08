Former Ohio State quarterback arrested, faces possible prison time

Former Ohio State University quarterback Art Schlichter was arrested last week after a state trooper found illegal drugs in his vehicle.

An Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper stopped after seeing a disabled vehicle in Columbus, according to our news partners at WBNS in Columbus.

Drug paraphernalia was spotted in the vehicle and Schlichter allegedly gave the trooper a crack pipe out of his pocket, court records stated.

During a search of the vehicle, the trooper found a silver paper fold with small white rocks. The former quarterback allegedly told the trooper they were “crack” rocks.

Schlichter, who was serving probation from a 2022 drug charge, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance. He’s scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 12, WBNS reported.

Schlichter was the quarterback for the Buckeyes from 1978 to 1981.