Former Ojai private school teacher extradited from Hawaii, faces sexual assault charges

Paul Herder

A former Ojai private school teacher suspected of sexually assaulting a student over several years was arrested by Ventura County Sheriff's deputies Monday.

Detectives allege Paul Herder, 65, coerced a juvenile student at Oak Grove School into numerous sexual acts and sent "harmful matter to the victim" over the course of an unlawful five-year relationship from August 2013 through June 2017.

Herder was set to be arraigned Tuesday morning in Ventura County Superior Court on 23 felony counts, including multiple charges of unlawful intercourse, other sex-related crimes of a person under 18 and lewd acts with a child.

Two of the charges carry special enhancements that the alleged victim was under the age of 18. Almost all the counts come with a special enhancement alleging that Herder took advantage of a position of trust.

The student was 14 when the alleged relationship began and 17 by the end of the time window deputies describe.

Herder worked at the pre-K-12 private school throughout the alleged relationship but no longer teaches there. It is not clear how many years overall he worked at Oak Grove, a combination of boarding and day school that serves just under 220 students.

Detectives said they tracked Herder to Pahoa, Hawaii in June, then worked with detectives from the Hawaii Police Department to arrest him before extraditing him to Ventura County on Monday.

The sheriff's Major Crimes Unit was first alerted to the sexual assault allegations in February 2023. Investigators say school faculty cooperated throughout their investigation and were "instrumental in providing requested information."

The man has an "extensive" history as a teacher and private tutor, working from Ojai to Hawaii, England, Panama and Thailand, detectives said.

Detectives said they believe that Herder may have had additional victims. If any school administrator or member of the public has any information regarding Herder or this case, please contact Detective Nicole Grover of the Major Crimes Bureau, Sexual Assault Unit at 805-384-4722 or nicole.grover@ventura.org.

Isaiah Murtaugh covers education for the Ventura County Star in partnership with Report for America. Reach him at isaiah.murtaugh@vcstar.com or 805-437-0236 and follow him on Twitter @isaiahmurtaugh and @vcsschools. You can support this work with a tax-deductible donation to Report for America.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Ex-Ojai teacher extradited from Hawaii, faces sexual assault charges