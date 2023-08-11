Former Oklahoma cockfighting PAC district director charged with cockfighting felony

A former district director of a political action committee that calls for reduced cockfighting penalties has been charged with a felony following a cockfight bust in Carter County.

Chance Campo, a 46-year-old former district director for the Oklahoma Gamefowl Commission, is accused in Carter County District Court of felony servicing or facilitating a cockfight.

The charge follows a June 19 cockfight bust that reportedly led to a total of 12 people charged — some with felonies and others with misdemeanors.

KTEN-TV reported Carter County District Attorney Melissa Handke saying:

“The evidence consisted of items that are needed for a cockfight to occur, like knives, gaffs — they are things tied to the rooster. There were 55 roosters that were seized. Some of them had to be put down, and some were bleeding and not in good shape."

Campo’s felony charge is described in court documents as including but not limited to promoting or refereeing birds at a cockfight, advertising a cockfight or serving as a stakeholder of any money wagered on any cockfight.

The felony charge can carry up to 10 years in prison and a fine up to $25,000.

As of Thursday afternoon, Campo was listed as a district director for the Oklahoma Gamefowl Commission. However, he is no longer with the organization, according to its president, Anthony DeVore.

“The Oklahoma Gamefowl Commission does not promote, condone nor participate in any illegal activities,” DeVore said in a statement to The Oklahoman. “Mr. Campo's personal actions do not represent or reflect the purpose, direction or values of the commission. Mr. Campo has resigned his position as a district director with the Oklahoma Gamefowl Commission.”

News of Campo’s felony charge brought swift condemnation from cockfighting opponents.

“Mr. Campo’s arrest only confirms what we’ve long known — people involved in the Oklahoma Gamefowl Commission are cockfighters and they are intent on gutting a key state anti-cruelty ... law so they can avoid legal jeopardy for their felonious activities,” Wayne Pacelle, president of the Washington, D.C.,-based nonprofit Animal Wellness Action and the Center for a Humane Economy, said in a statement.

Tough penalties for cockfighting remain despite some Oklahoma legislative efforts

Cockfighting has been illegal in Oklahoma for nearly 20 years after a statewide election that saw 56% of voters approve the ban.

In February, The Oklahoman reported the Oklahoma Gamefowl Commission donated more than $70,000 to state lawmakers in a push to decrease penalties for participating in the illegal sport, although the group does not report the source of its funds.

The political action committee donated to dozens of state lawmakers, including $2,000 to Gov. Kevin Stitt, The Oklahoman reported.

DeVore told The Oklahoman none of its money comes from cockfighting revenue.

Multiple bills attempted to reduce punishments for cockfighting found momentum during this year's legislative session as the Oklahoma Gamefowl Commission maintained a consistent lobbying presence.

The bills would have let individual counties decide whether cockfighting and other activities — like breeding fighting animals — should be a felony.

Despite their effort, every attempt to pass legislation failed.

