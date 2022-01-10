Former Oklahoma cop sentenced for murdering daughter’s boyfriend

A former Oklahoma police officer who left his 18-year-old adopted daughter at a homeless shelter then murdered her boyfriend has been sentenced to 25 years behind bars.

Shannon Kepler, 61, was found guilty of the murder of 19-year-old Jeremey Lake in downtown Tulsa in August 2014 after three deadlocked juries and a fourth trial that ended with a conviction that he appealed.

In April, he was convicted of discharging a firearm during a crime of violence that resulted in the second-degree murder of Lake, as well as one count of assault with a deadly weapon in connection with shots fired at another person, Lake’s brother.

Kepler and his wife, who had been “having a difficult time” with adopted daughter Lisa, dropped her off at a homeless shelter in July 2014, shortly after she turned 18, according to prosecutors. They left her with no money, no cell phone and no clothes other than what she was wearing.

Days later, Kepler, a 24-year veteran of the Tulsa Police Department, logged onto Lisa’s Facebook and saw her listed as in a relationship with Lake, which Kepler’s own attorney admitted “alarmed” the officer.

That night, Kepler copied down Lake’s address from a records request, changed clothes, grabbed his .357 magnum revolver and drove his wife’s dark SUV tLake’s home, where he saw the couple walking together.

Kepler tried to talk to Lisa and, when she turned away, shot Lake twice in the chest, killing him. He then fired three more rounds toward Lisa, Lake’s 13-year-old brother Michael Hamilton and his friend, Josh Mills.

Hamilton was injured in the shooting.

Kepler fled and abandoned the car at a nearby Motel 6. Fourteen hours later, his attorney brought the the still-loaded murder weapon into the Tulsa Police Station in a zip lock bag.

The former officer initially argued self-defense, claiming Lake pulled a gun on him first, but no weapon was ever found at the scene.

After three hung juries, Kepler was convicted of manslaughter in 2017, but appealed the ruling, saying that as a citizen of the Muscogee Nation and due to the fact that the shooting took place on the nation’s Reservation, he should have been tried in federal court, not state.

The federal jury convicted him in April.

At Kepler’s sentencing, Lake’s father described his son’s selflessness in working at the homeless shelter and his plans to go to welding school.

“Nineteen-year-old Jeremey Lake died almost immediately after Shannon Kepler gunned him down in the street in 2014,” U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson said in a statement.

“Kepler, at the time, was sworn to uphold the law but instead made a series of decisions that led to the young man’s murder. Today’s 25-year sentence provides a measure of justice to Mr. Lake’s family, though I know their healing continues. It also serves as a reminder that the U.S. Attorney’s Office and our law enforcement partners will hold individuals accountable for acts of violence in our community.”