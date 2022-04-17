Former Oklahoma corrections officer convicted of facilitating white supremacist attacks on two Black inmates

A former corrections officer at an Oklahoma prison was convicted Friday of violating the civil rights of two pretrial detainees by allowing white supremacist inmates to assault them.

On May 18, 2017, Matthew Ware, then a lieutenant at the Kay County Detention Center, moved two Black detainees, D’Angelo Wilson and Marcus Miller, into a cell row known to house white supremacists, then ordered their cells unlocked, according to the Department of Justice.

The white supremacists, as expected, attacked Wilson and Miller, When Ware’s orders were followed, the white supremacist inmates attacked Wilson and Miller, leaving both injured, including Wilson who needed seven stitches to close a cut on his face.

A year later, in January 2018, Ware, now the acting captain of the Kay County Detention Center, ordered two corrections officers to restrain pretrial detainee Christopher Davis stretched out, with each wrist held on opposite sides of a bench for 90 minutes. Ware was punishing Davis for sending a note criticizing his methods, according to the Department of Justice.

“The preservation of civil rights and the investigation of color of law violations are of utmost priority for the FBI,” Special Agent in Charge Ed Gray of the FBI Oklahoma City Field Office said in a statement.

“If we don’t hold our very own law enforcement officials accountable, those sworn to protect and serve, what hope will the American people have? Mr. Ware’s actions were impermissible and undignified, particularly given his leadership role. His conviction is a prompt reminder that no one is above the law.”

Ware faces up to 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of up to $ 250,000 for each of the three violations.