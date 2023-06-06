Former Oklahoma jail guard sentenced in excessive force case

A brown gavel is struck against a sound block in the foreground, with the out-of-focus blur of a suited man in the background.

A former Grady County jail guard has been ordered to serve four years on probation after pleading guilty in an excessive force case.

Johnnie K. Drewery, 29, a former sergeant at the jail, also must serve 30 days of weekend incarceration and 104 hours of community service.

On July 11, 2020, Drewery and other detention officers placed an inmate into a holding cell at the Grady County jail in Chickasha.

Court documents reveal that as the cell door closed, the inmate spit on Drewery. Drewery then yelled for the door to be reopened.

Drewery entered the cell and struck and repeatedly kneed the inmate, causing a fractured rib.

On Jan. 19, 2022, Drewery pleaded guilty in Oklahoma City federal court to a felony civil rights violation.

“Former Sergeant Drewery violated the public trust and the laws he was sworn to uphold when he assaulted a man entrusted to his care,” U.S. Attorney Robert J. Troester for the Western District of Oklahoma said in a statement. “Being a correctional officer did not make him above the law. My office remains committed to protecting the constitutional rights of all Oklahomans — including those who are incarcerated.”

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Former Oklahoma jail sergeant sentenced in excessive force case