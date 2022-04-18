Former Oklahoma jail officer convicted of allowing white supremacists' attack on Black detainees

A former Kay County corrections officer faces up to 10 years in prison after a federal jury in Oklahoma City convicted him of excessive force and placing Black detainees in harm’s way by moving them into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates.

Matthew Ware, 53, was found guilty of willfully depriving two pretrial detainees of their right to be free from a corrections officer’s deliberate indifference to a substantial risk of serious harm, and of willfully depriving a third pretrial detainee of the right to be free from a corrections officer’s use of excessive force.

Prosecutors said while Ware was serving as lieutenant at the Kay County Detention Center in Newkirk on May 18, 2017, he ordered lower-ranking corrections officers to move D’Angelo Wilson and Marcus Miller to a cell row housing white supremacist inmates whom Ware knew posed a danger to Wilson and Miller.

Ware later ordered the officers to unlock the jail cells of Wilson and Miller and the white supremacist inmates at the same time the following morning, prosecutors said.

When the cells were unlocked, the white supremacist inmates attacked Wilson and Miller, causing injuries to both, including a facial laceration to Wilson that required seven stitches, prosecutors said.

Prosecutors said that on Jan. 31, 2018, while Ware served as the acting captain of the jail, he ordered a lower-ranking corrections officer to restrain another pretrial detainee, Christopher Davis, in a stretched-out position, with Davis’ left wrist restrained to the far-left side of a bench and his right wrist restrained to the far-right side of the bench.

This was in retaliation for Davis sending Ware a note that criticized how Ware ran the jail, prosecutors said. Davis was left restrained in the position for 90 minutes, resulting in physical injury, prosecutors said.

“This high-ranking corrections official had a duty to ensure that the civil rights of pretrial detainees in his custody were not violated,” Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division said in a news release. “The defendant abused his power and authority by ordering subordinate corrections officers to violate the constitutional rights of several pretrial detainees. The Civil Rights Division will continue to hold corrections officials accountable when they violate the civil rights of detainees and inmates.”

Sentencing will take place in 90 days.

