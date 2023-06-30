Former Oklahoma lawmaker convicted of involuntary manslaughter

MUSKOGEE — Former Oklahoma House of Representatives member Dan Kirby awaits sentencing after a federal jury convicted him this week of involuntary manslaughter.

Kirby, 65, was accused of throwing a passenger from a motorcycle he had lost control of inside Lake Eufaula State Park.

His passenger, identified in court documents as Sheryl Bichsel, of Eufaula, died July 24, 2022, a day after the accident occurred.

Authorities stated Kirby lost control of his motorcycle when leaving a bar at a marina inside of the park. Once Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers arrived to investigate, they noticed Kirby had minor injuries, glossy, blood-shot eyes and the odor of alcohol on his breath, court documents state.

More: Three teens charged with murder after Moore drive-by shooting

Kirby consented to a blood draw to check for intoxicating substances after attempting to complete field sobriety tests with investigators, the documents state.

Results of his blood analysis later showed that Kirby was under the influence of marijuana, tramadol, trazodone, amphetamines, citalopram and oxycodone when the incident happened.

A trial on the involuntary manslaughter charge began June 26 and concluded two days later with the jury's verdict, prosecutors said.

Officials said the case was prosecuted in federal court because Kirby is a member of a federally recognized Native American tribe and because the incident leading to the criminal accusation happened in Indian Country, within the boundaries of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation Reservation of Oklahoma.

More: Oklahoma investigation into McCurtain County sheriff uncovers no crime, AG says

Kirby will be sentenced at a later date. Until then, he remains free on bond, authorities said.

Kirby was first elected to the Oklahoma House of Representatives in 2008, representing Tulsa, and he resigned in 2017 after facing expulsion from the state House due to accusations of inappropriate conduct with legislative assistants.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Former Oklahoma Rep. Dan Kirby convicted of involuntary manslaughter