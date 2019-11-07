A former Oklahoma prisoner told us what it was like to be part of Monday's historic mass release of more than 450 inmates

Sue Ogrocki/AP





More than 450 inmates were released from Oklahoma prisons on Monday in the largest single-day mass commutation in US history.

The prisoners were released after Gov. Kevin Stitt signed a bill into law that downgraded low-level drug and property crimes to misdemeanors.

Calista Ortiz, 26, was one of the prisoners released on Monday, and she told Insider the story of what it was like to be part of the historic moment.

In January 2016, Calista Ortiz lost a son to sudden infant death syndrome and started doing meth.

About a year later, Ortiz — who didn't know she was a few days pregnant at the time — was arrested for drug possession and sentenced to seven-and-a-half years in prison in Oklahoma.

Separated from her infant daughter shortly after giving birth and facing nearly a decade behind bars, it would be understandable if Ortiz felt defeated. But she focused instead on earning her GED and getting a forklift certification. And now her hard work is paying off.

On Saturday, Calista learned that she would be part of the group of more than 450 inmates being released early in the largest single-day commutation in US history.

The commutations stemmed from a measure voters passed in 2016 that made simple drug possession a misdemeanor and increased felony property crimes from $500 to $1,000, according to the Oklahoman.

Gov. Kevin Stitt signed new legislation this year that made these definitions retroactive, meaning that inmates like Ortiz, who were already serving sentences for these crimes, could be eligible for early release for time served.

'It was just all I could to at the time to cope'

Ortiz was arrested in December 2017, when she was caught doing meth at a friend's house.

She said she started doing drugs again when a friend of a relative offered her some at her son's funeral. She said it wasn't her first time, but at that point she was sober and focusing on being a mother.

"This woman came into my life and she thought she was doing me a favor by putting drugs in my purse. I can't explain what it's like to lose a child. I'm not making excuses for why I did drugs, but it was just all I could to at the time to cope," Ortiz told Insider.

She didn't know it at the time of her arrest, but Ortiz was just a few days pregnant — something she would learn while she was in county jail awaiting trial.

When she was convicted and sentenced to seven-and-a-half years in prison on February 1, 2018, she was sent to Mabel Bassett prison outside Oklahoma City, which has a hospital ward and is home to a mixture of minimum and maximum-security prisoners. It was there that she gave birth to her daughter, Cienna, in August 2018.

