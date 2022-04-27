Former Oklahoma prosecutor charged with bribery

Apr. 27—TULSA, Okla. — A former Ottawa County assistant district attorney has been charged with multiple federal crimes in Oklahoma alleging he traded sex and drugs in exchange for case work.

Daniel Thomas Giraldi, of Joplin, is charged in the U.S. District Court of Northern Oklahoma with accepting bribery as a public official, interstate racketeering, possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance and drug trafficking.

The court documents state that Giraldi worked as an assistant district attorney during the time of the alleged crimes from February 2019 until last Wednesday, April 20.

He was arrested Monday and released on $10,000 bond. His first court hearing in federal court in Tulsa is scheduled May 16.