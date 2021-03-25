Former Oktibbeha County employee charged with embezzlement

Mar. 25—JACKSON — A former Oktibbeha County employee was arrested Wednesday and charged with embezzlement for allegedly stealing around $500 worth of gasoline.

State Auditor Shad White said special agents from his office arrested Thomas Smith. The arrest followed a grand jury indictment formally charging the former county road employee with embezzlement.

A $657.20 demand letter was presented to Smith when he was arrested. The demand amount includes interest and investigative expenses.

According to the auditor's office, Smith is accused of siphoning fuel out of a county-owned truck. Smith purportedly hid fuel containers on the side of the road so he could stop and siphon fuel from the truck into the containers. Smith would allegedly return to the location in a personal vehicle to retrieve the fuel he had siphoned. Investigators determined this scheme lasted three months, from June 2019 to August 2019.

Smith turned himself in to agents from the auditor's office at the Oktibbeha County Jail Wednesday. According to records, the 42-year-old Smith was booked into the county jail at 6:30 p.m. He was released on a $5,000 bond 45 minutes later.

Since his job with the county did not include a surety bond, Smith will be responsible for the full amount of the demand in addition to criminal proceedings. The case will be prosecuted by the office of District Attorney Scott Colom.

