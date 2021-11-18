Former Olathe police detective sues city, claims she was fired for speaking out

A former Olathe police officer is suing the city, claiming she was fired because she spoke out against practices at the department.

Brittany Conge filed the lawsuit against the City of Olathe in Johnson County District Court on Wednesday.

The suit said Conge’s job performance as a detective “exceptional,” noting that she was promoted to detective early in her career.

In at least one instance during her time with the department, Conge “involved herself in protecting the legal interest of a crime victim and raised specific concerns within the department as to that individual’s protected legal rights,” the suit claims.

The suit also alleges that she at least once questioned the “propriety of legal charges instituted improperly by one or more of her colleagues.”

Because she voiced concerns, Conge said she was “wrongfully scrutinized and reprimanded by her supervision,” according to court documents.

Conge said she was fired on Feb. 18, 2020, in an act of retaliation.

She is asking that the city pay her $75,000 in damages.

Sgt. Joel Yeldell, a spokesman with the Olathe Police Department, said he could not comment on the claims in the lawsuits because it was pending litigation. Cody Kennedy, a spokesman for the city, said he also could not comment on the suit for the same reason.

Conge’s attorney could immediately be reached for comment Thursday morning.