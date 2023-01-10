Former Old Forge council president sentenced in public corruption case

Jan. 9—A former Old Forge council president who admitted he took bribes while in office will serve one year and one day in federal prison.

Robert Semenza's cooperation with prosecutors building a case against the bribery scheme's middleman, James J. Peperno Jr., led to U.S. District Judge Malachy E. Mannion's lenient sentence Monday. It was even lower than the 15 to 18 months Semenza's attorney, Jason Mattioli, sought.

The 48-year-old resigned as president of borough council in May 2021 when he agreed to plead guilty to bribery. Semenza acknowledged he took money from scrap yard owner Walter Stocki Jr., who was embroiled in costly litigation with the borough.

Semenza shook as he read from a prepared statement in court Monday. He is scared to leave his children without a father by going to prison.

"I'm sorry for what I did," he said. "I'm at the mercy of the court."

Semenza declined to comment after the hearing.

He must surrender to the federal Bureau of Prisons by 2 p.m. Jan. 27.

Peperno, 58, is awaiting sentencing after he was found guilty of bribery and related offenses in September following a nine-day jury trial before Mannion. Prosecutors accused Peperno of taking cash from Stocki in 2019, some of which went to Semenza.

Litigation the borough brought against Stocki in 2017 alleging he ran an illegal North Keyser Avenue junkyard accrued daily fines. Investigators said Semenza and Peperno used the lawsuit to squeeze money from Stocki. That case remains pending before the state Commonwealth Court.

Semenza cooperated with the federal government as the FBI investigated. His testimony was "key" to the prosecution's case against Peperno, Mattioli said.

On the witness stand in September, Semenza testified Peperno first approached Stocki in January 2019. Semenza soon sought to cut Peperno out of the arrangement and directly contacted Stocki. He messaged Stocki phony rumors he invented to put pressure on Stocki.

Semenza's help was dependent on Stocki's largesse. During the summer, Stocki paid Semenza $5,000 in "loans."

Peperno facilitated thousands more in bribes later in the year and kept a sizable portion of the $6,000 the FBI provided to Stocki, who worked as an informant during the investigation, to make those payments.

"What I did was wrong," Semenza testified in September. "What I did was wrong."

The FBI approached Semenza in the fall of 2020 to question him about the payoffs. Semenza lied and said they were loans. Eventually, he came clean and cooperated.

At the time Semenza committed the crimes, he was in the grip of an addiction to cocaine, Mattioli said. He has been sober for more than two years, the lawyer said. Had Semenza not taken steps to cooperate and get sober, he would likely have been sentenced to significantly more time in prison, Mattioli said.

Mattioli recalled in court how a panicked Semenza called him in October 2020 to request his help.

"I can't live my life like this anymore," Semenza told him.

Semenza offered information to the government and the extent of his cooperation was detailed more thoroughly Monday during a closed meeting with the judge.

Cooperation was a way for Semenza to make amends, Mattioli said.

"Nobody but me put myself in this situation," he said Semenza told him.

Semenza embraced sobriety and regularly attends recovery meetings. His sponsor and longtime friend, Joseph Talarico, said they enjoy camping, fishing and riding ATVs together. Their sons are best friends but now their own friendship includes their mutual recoveries from addiction.

A total of 69 people wrote letters to Mannion — the most the judge said he ever received in a case — to shed light on the sides of Semenza they know. It took Mannion four hours to read through them, he said.

The letters speak to the good work Semenza has rendered his community, neighbors and family, Mannion said. However, the judge said he needed to consider the nature and the circumstances of his crime and "that does not play well for you." The public's faith in their elected officials is low and Semenza's behavior further undermines trust.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Phillip J. Caraballo-Garrison said he commends the efforts Semenza took to cooperate and better himself and requested a 15-month sentence to send a message that there are consequences should elected officials sell their positions.

That the judge set a penalty below the guidelines is "because of what Bobby did" to take responsibility, Mattioli said.

As the judge imposed sentence, supporters of Semenza — his family and friends — began to cry. The deadline for Semenza to appeal is Jan. 23.

After his prison term, Semenza must spend a year on supervised release. Mannion imposed no fine because the court determined he does not have the means to pay.

Contact the writer: jkohut@timesshamrock.com, 570-348-9100, x5187; @jkohutTT on Twitter.