Former Old Forge council president takes witness stand, testifies to bribery scheme

Sep. 7—SCRANTON — Returning home from work in the fall of 2020, Robert Semenza had not made it out of his car before two special agents with the FBI approached him seeking an interview.

They had questions about money that had exchanged hands — money involving a local businessman, Walter Stocki Jr., and a friend of Semenza's, James Peperno. They were loans, he told them at first.

That was a lie, Semenza testified Tuesday in federal court. The agents had been investigating Semenza and Peperno for more than a year.

"What I did was wrong," Semenza testified, then paused. "What I did was wrong."

The former Old Forge council president took the witness stand Tuesday as testimony resumed in Peperno's federal bribery trial. Semenza resigned from council and signed an agreement in May 2021 to plead guilty to federal program bribery. He is awaiting sentencing and testified he's hoping for leniency. Semenza's attorney, Jason Mattioli, accompanied him to court Tuesday.

In September 2021, a federal grand jury indicted Peperno on charges alleging he helped facilitate bribes. The 57-year-old Old Forge man acted as a middle man between Semenza and Stocki, a scrap yard owner whose North Keyser Avenue business was caught up in costly litigation with the borough, investigators have said.

Stocki is not charged in the bribery scheme and has testified he helped federal investigators by surreptitiously recording Peperno, at first without the FBI's direction and then later as an informant.

In one of those recordings — a phone conversation Peperno placed to Semenza while Stocki was present in the fall of 2019 — Peperno told Semenza he would meet him with "a little bit of green" after having just collected from Stocki.

The agents who visited Semenza about a year later played it for him.

"When the FBI played you those recordings, did you know it was over?" Assistant U.S. Attorney Phillip J. Caraballo-Garrison asked.

Semenza did and eventually cooperated, he testified.

Semenza testified he agreed to place a recorded cellphone call to Peperno while the agents sat with him in his car. In the recording, Peperno warns Semenza against talking with the investigators. They had visited Peperno too, he told Semenza.

"Only thing I can figure for anything would be Stocki saying something," Peperno said.

Peperno assured Semenza their dealings "weren't under the table" but Semenza testified this conversation was them getting their stories straight. As the conversation ended, Semenza suspected Peperno figured out he was being recorded.

On the witness stand, Semenza testified he and Peperno saw Stocki's legal issues as an opportunity to make money. Peperno contacted Semenza, something that did not surprise him because Peperno is "that type of guy."

Under cross-examination by Peperno's attorney, Gino Bartolai, Semenza acknowledged he's accepted money in exchange for political influence in the past. He agreed with Bartolai, who called it corrupt. A short while later, under questioning by Caraballo-Garrison, he said Peperno tried to get involved with these other loans, though the attorneys did not delve further into the topic. No charges have been filed.

After Peperno first approached Stocki in January 2019, Semenza soon sought to cut Peperno out of the arrangement and contacted Stocki directly, he testified.

"Hey Walter, just hoping you can help me out," Semenza messaged Stocki in May 2019. "Let me know either way."

Semenza testified he messaged Stocki about phony rumors he invented to make the business owner feel like he could be in trouble.

However, whether they would seek to help Stocki depended on if he was paying, he testified.

During that summer, Stocki paid Semenza more than $5,000 in "loans" — a debt that would be settled as part of an arrangement Peperno later came up with as he reentered the scheme because Semenza believed "if something happened, I wouldn't be involved," he testified.

In early November 2019, Stocki provided Peperno with $2,500 of the approximately $6,000 the bureau gave him to further its investigation. Peperno called Semenza with news he would give him some "green" and later handed Semenza a few hundred dollars, Semenza testified.

Semenza testified he had to perform an official act. He went to the rest of borough council during an executive session with a proposal to get Stocki into compliance. It involved having Stocki agree to construct a permanent structure to deal with contamination, have only running equipment on site, provide the borough with heavy equipment and for road repair and help with snow cleanup. Peperno came up with the agreement, but Semenza had to sell it to his colleagues on council.

"If you could pull that off, I'll get you steady extra work on my payroll," Peperno messaged Semenza.

Councilman Michael Lettieri rejected the proposal, he testified Tuesday. Lettieri is the second councilman to testify in the trial the seven-person board disapproved; on Friday, Councilman Jim Hoover testified the same.

Stocki's litigation remains pending before the state Commonwealth Court.

Meanwhile, as the FBI investigated Peperno for bribery in 2019, Assistant U.S. Attorney Jenny Roberts, then tasked with asset forfeiture and collecting debts and fines, sought to figure out if he could make payments on his restitution obligations.

Peperno admitted in 2007 he stole more than $700,000 in an investment scheme and was charged by the grand jury with false statements and perjury because the government alleged he lied under oath about his finances.

Roberts helped detail those alleged fabrications.

In November 2019, Peperno provided Roberts with an incomplete financial statement that, at first, listed he did not operate a business. An amended statement included RPP Consulting LLC, Roberts testified. Peperno tried to get Stocki to enter into a contract with that company, according to recordings Stocki made of their conversations.

Peperno told Roberts he was hopeful to sign three new contracts — one in apartments, one in waste management and one in the scrap and iron business. However, the consulting firm was not generating income.

Roberts did not know she was speaking with a subject of a bribery investigation. Peperno did not mention he had just been paid thousands.

Testimony continues Wednesday.

