Former Old High choir director to have probation revocation hearing this week

Editor’s Note: If you know or suspect that anyone under 18 is being sexually or physically abused, call the Texas child abuse hotline at 1-800-252-5400. To learn more about how to identify signs of child abuse or neglect, click here.

A former Wichita Falls High School choir director convicted of having sex with a student is scheduled to go before a judge Thursday for a hearing to determine if his probation should be revoked.

Christopher Glenn Jarvis was being held without bond Tuesday in the Wichita County Detention Center, according to online jail records.

Christopher Jarvis, a former WFISD choir director, was back in the Wichita County Jail Sunday on charges his violated terms of his probation

Jarvis was convicted March 24 of improper relationship between an educator and a student in connection with a Dec. 7, 2017, incident, according to court documents.

He pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 10 years of probation by 30th District Judge Jeff McKnight as part of a plea agreement. Jarvis was required to serve six months in jail as part of the terms of his probation.

The crime is punishable by up to 20 years in prison.

Jarvis was accused of violating the terms of his probation, following a probation officer's visit to his home in Denton County on Halloween, court records show.

The probation officer alleges Jarvis committed multiple violations by handing out candy to children, having his own children at the home, living in a school zone and having devices capable of internet connection, as well attempting to join a caroling group.

In addition, Jarvis did not work, didn't arrange to pay fees and fell behind on community service.

Christopher Jarvis, foreground, sits handcuffed March 24 in 30th District Court awaiting transfer to the Wichita County Jail.

A former student, who read a victim impact statement at Jarvis' sentencing, told a Texas Ranger she had sex with Jarvis beginning in 2017 while going to school at Old High.

Jarvis was arrested Sept. 4, 2020. After several months on paid administrative leave, he resigned from his position with Wichita Falls ISD. His final date of employment with WFISD was May 29, 2021.

