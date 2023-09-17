Former 'old hospital' employees hold reunion

Sep. 17—Memories from decades ago were a topic of discussion Sept. 16 at St. John's United Methodist Church, as the church played host to an annual reunion of employees of the long-defunct Aiken County Hospital.

The gathering had 26 participants. Their former workplace, now a vacant structure at Richland Avenue and Vaucluse Road, opened in 1936 via funding from the Duke Foundation and the Public Works Administration. It was in use as a hospital until 1976, when it was replaced by the facility that has grown to become Aiken Regional Medical Centers.

The "old hospital," covering about 66,000 square feet, was subsequently used for Aiken County government office space until 2014, and has been vacant since then. The building has been the topic of discussion and negotiations in recent years, in terms of whether it would be demolished or renovated. Proposed changes, involving the building and the tract's overall 9.44 acres, have included building upscale condominiums and townhomes.