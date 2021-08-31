Former Ole Miss student confesses to 2019 murder of sorority sister classmate

A former student at the University of Mississippi has confessed to the 2019 murder of Aly Kostial, a classmate and sorority sister he allegedly dated on and off prior to her death.

The 21-year-old victim had reportedly believed she was pregnant and had spent months trying to connect with suspect Brandon Theesfeld, who urged her to get an abortion. Theesfeld, now 24, during a court appearance on Friday confessed to eventually meeting up with Kostial on July 20, 2019 and driving her to Sardis Lake in Oxford before shooting her several times in the head, a court clerk confirmed for People on Monday.

While he did not offer up a motive for his violent crime, Theesfeld did apologize in court to Kostial’s family and loved ones.

“I am sincerely sorry for the pain I’ve caused while taking Ally from you,” he said.

“My actions have forever changed your lives and my family’s lives,” he continued. “I wish I could take it all back but I can’t. There is no excuse for my actions and I have asked God for forgiveness. I hope one day that you will find it in your heart to forgive me.”

Theesfeld’s defense attorney, Tony Farese, also emphasized Kostial was not pregnant when she was killed.

“We were facing the death penalty,” Farese told NBC-DFW. “Based on the facts of this case, we were able to obtain the best result possible, which was a reduction of a charge to first-degree murder.”

Theesfeld was initially charged with with capital murder, but pleading guilty to the reduced charges will allow him to serve out decades behind bars with the possiblity of parole when he is 65.