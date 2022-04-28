Former Olivia, Minnesota, police officer sentenced for harassing people involved in custody dispute

Apr. 28—SHAKOPEE — A former Olivia police officer has been sentenced to a stayed jail sentence on charges of disorderly conduct and harassing people involved in a child custody case.

Rebecca Anne Pieper, 40, of rural Shakopee, was sentenced Wednesday in Ramsey County District Court to 90 days in jail and ordered to serve one day for which she was given credit for time served.

Pieper pleaded guilty in February to a misdemeanor charge of disorderly conduct from Dakota County and to a felony charge of aggravated harassment by false impersonation from Scott County.

Ramsey County handled the prosecution to avoid a conflict of interest, because a Scott County judge was one of the harassment victims.

The harassment charge was reduced to a misdemeanor when Pieper was sentenced.

The other 89 days of the jail sentence were stayed for two years while she is on supervised probation.

In addition, Pieper was sentenced to do 80 hours of community service work and to pay a $1,000 fine plus $88 in court costs.

A condition of her probation is completion of a mental health treatment program and following all treatment recommendations. She must also abide by family court orders.

According to the court documents, the disorderly conduct charge stemmed from an incident in January 2020 when Pieper sent packages with white chocolate molds of male genitalia to both the judge who was hearing a child custody case involving her ex-boyfriend, as well as to the attorney representing her ex-boyfriend.

The package sent to the judge included a typed letter with an apparently fake signature of the ex-boyfriend and a statement that would represent an attempted bribe: "I am asking that you take a major step in my case, impose action, and you will get $5,000 cash."

The judge told investigators that the boyfriend would not likely attempt such a bribe as her ruling had been in his favor. An investigation found Pieper's left thumbprint on the letter.

Regarding the harassment charge, Pieper was accused of sending a letter and a package of pills to her sister's ex-boyfriend. The letter stated: "I have a business for. $100 each. Put 1 sample and the cash in the fuel door of my truck for more." It contained a fake signature of Pieper's ex-boyfriend.

Investigators determined the signature and letter were not those of her ex-boyfriend. They also interviewed the recipient of the letter, who told them that Pieper had previously asked him to "set up" or "frame" her ex-boyfriend.

Pieper resigned her position with the Olivia Police Department on Nov. 15, 2021, shortly after the charges were filed against her.

In the plea agreement, the state agreed not to seek charges for a separate incident in Le Sueur County and for a complaint made to the Minnesota Department of Labor against Pieper's ex-boyfriend.