Former Olmsted County deputy charged with multiple sex crimes pleads not guilty

Jan. 25—ROCHESTER — Former Olmsted County Sheriff's deputy Mathew Richard Adamson, 45, who is facing a litany of charges related to soliciting a minor and possessing nude images of women being detained, pleaded not guilty during a hearing before Judge Joseph Bueltel via Zoom in Rochester on Wednesday, Jan. 24.

Adamson has been

charged in two separate cases.

In the first case, he has been charged with three felonies related to soliciting a child. In the second case, Adamson is charged with three felonies related to possessing child sexual abuse material, four gross misdemeanors related to interfering with someone's privacy and one gross misdemeanor related to the misconduct of a public official.

Wednesday he pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Also on Wednesday, the court granted motions that Adamson may have unsupervised visitation rights with his children and monitored internet access for banking, job applications and necessary daily functions.

A settlement conference will be scheduled at least 45 days before a pretrial. Adamson is currently out on bail. He was released on his own recognizance contingent upon making all future court appearances, no social media use and that he remains law-abiding.

He was

arrested in a sting conducted by undercover detectives from the Rochester Police Department

in November 2023.

According to the criminal complaint:

On Nov. 1, 2023, an undercover detective, who was posing as a 13-year-old girl online, received a chat message from a man later identified as Adamson.

A conversation continued between Adamson and who he thought was a young girl, but was an undercover officer. Adamson pursued the "victim" by asking age and gender, with the detective responding that the person he was talking to was a 13-year-old girl, the complaint said.

"The defendant (Adamson) continued to communicate with the undercover detective and stated that he would purchase alcohol, specifically White Claw, in exchange for various sex acts," according to court documents.

The conversation continued the next day. Meanwhile, Adamson initiated a second online conversation with an undercover special agent, who he thought was a 14-year-old girl. He sent a photo of his face to the "victim" and a photo of his work boots, with the background of the photo appearing to be an Olmsted County courtroom, the complaint said.

"The defendant (Adamson) asked the agent if she would ever be comfortable meeting in person. The online conversation with the agent occurred at the same time the detective was communicating with the defendant," the complaint said.

Adamson then asked the 13-year-old "victim" to meet him in person at an undisclosed location in Rochester, according to the court document.

On Nov. 2, 2023, around 6:30 p.m., police saw him leaving employment from the Olmsted County Work Release Center and followed him to the meeting place. Upon arrival, Adamson made contact with a "decoy victim" set up by the department.

"The defendant (Adamson) called out to the decoy using the undercover detective's online persona name, which was provided to the defendant during their online communication," the complaint said.

Officers then moved in and placed Adamson under arrest.

Charges filed a few weeks later alleged that Adamson owned a hard drive that contained nude screenshots of women being detained at the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center in addition to videos and images that include underage girls in different bathrooms that appeared to be taken without their consent.

Adamson had told his wife he told his wife he planned to destroy two hard drives at their residence but was prevented from doing so because his wife locked the hard drives in a safe, prosecutors allege.

Adamson's wife contacted RPD about the hard drives. Police found numerous screen captures from surveillance cameras inside the ADC that depicted at least three different women detained in the facility in various states of undress, the Post Bulletin previously reported.

Police also found hundreds of videos and images from hidden cameras placed in at least five different restrooms that feature three adult women and three girls between the ages of 10 and 20, according to a criminal complaint.

Law enforcement also found multiple images of child sexual abuse material of at least three girls between 8 and 12 years old that depicted them performing sexual acts.

Those experiencing sexual exploitation can call a 24-hour crisis line at 507-289-0636 to speak to someone who can direct you towards help.