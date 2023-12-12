Former Olmsted County deputy used work time to solicit teens for sex

Dec. 11—ROCHESTER — A former Olmsted County Sheriff's deputy attempted to barter sexual favors from someone he thought was a teenage girl over a social media application while he was at work, according to a search warrant released on Friday.

Mathew Richard Adamson, 44, faces three felonies related to soliciting a child, three felonies related to possessing child sexual abuse material, four gross misdemeanors related to interfering with someone's privacy and one gross misdemeanor related to the misconduct of a public official. His next court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 24, 2024.

Adamson was

caught in a law enforcement undercover sting conducted by the Rochester Police Department and state investigators,

as he tried to meet up with someone he thought was a teenage girl.

According to a RPD search warrant, Adamson had a conversation with an undercover officer posing as a 13-year-old girl over the course of two days on the social media application Whisper where, the court document says, he offered to purchase alcohol in exchange for sexual favors.

The chat logs released in the search show Adamson giving detailed instructions regarding sexual acts. The Post Bulletin has attached the full search warrant at the bottom of this story, the content in the search warrant may be graphic for readers.

"I don't need money, I usually exchange alcohol or cigs for other services. I am willing to negotiate ... ," Adamson wrote to the undercover officer. He went on to describe multiple sexual acts. "I don't pressure people, only if they want to do this. I also don't change the deal once we agree."

Adamson mentions that he is working while the conversation takes place, according to the search warrant.

Police seized a Google Pixel 8 smartphone, an Android Smartwatch, a Dell Laptop, two USB drives, a work-issued iPhone 12, a box of tissues and two packs of generic Viagra, according to the search warrant inventory list. Adamson's work locker, in addition to his vehicle, was searched by police.

In addition to his solicitation charges,

Adamson is accused of possessing nude screenshots

of women being detained at the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center as well as videos and images that include underage girls in different bathrooms that appeared to be taken without their consent.

Olmsted County began the process to terminate Adamson

following his initial charges in late October. No longer a deputy with the Sheriff's Office, he was employed there from 2005 to 2023.

"The alleged conduct described in these criminal complaints is inconsistent with the values of the Sheriff's Office, the work of the individual Sheriff's Office employees who have dedicated their lives to public service, and the communities we have sworn to serve," Olmsted County Sheriff Kevin Torgerson said in a statement on Thursday afternoon, Dec. 7. "The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office takes great pride in the trust the public places in us to respect and support all people in our communities. We will continue to serve and protect our communities to the best of our judgment and abilities."

Olmsted County Attorney Mark Ostrem has recused himself from both cases

and appointed Assistant Mower County Attorneys to lead Adamson's prosecution.

RPD was initially tipped off to Adamson's behavior by local YouTube vigilante Chase Johnston. Johnston claimed Adamson attempted to solicit a girl but the information was never forwarded to the Olmsted County Attorney's Office at the direction of Ostrem.

Adamson also worked as a police officer in St. Charles from 2003 to 2007 and was a Rochester Public Schools substitute teacher from 2003 to 2005.

He is one of two former law enforcement officials currently charged in Olmsted County with a sex crime against a child.

Former Rochester police officer Timothy Robert Morgenstern, 23, of Rochester, is

charged with third-degree criminal sexual conduct, fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct involving contact, and using minors in a sexual performance,

all felonies. The charges also mention his position of authority over the victim.

Morgenstern is accused of grooming a juvenile female and raping her after meeting her as a coach at John Marshall High School in 2022, according to the criminal complaint.