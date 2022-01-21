Former Olympic High cheer coach pleads guilty to sexual misconduct with students

An Olympic High School cheer coach accused of having sex with three students in 2019 pleaded guilty last week and is facing five years in prison at his sentencing next month in Kitsap County Superior Court.

The investigation into Tyson Alexander Ebert, 27, started in December 2019. School officials contacted Kitsap County sheriff’s deputies after a parent of one of the victims, who was 16, turned over social media messages between Tyson and the student that were “clearly sexual in nature,” according to court documents.

During an interview with detectives, Ebert admitted to making plans with the teen to have them spend the night at Ebert’s house. Ebert told detectives this “was another lack of judgment and he had been going through a divorce and was trying to fill a void,” according to court documents. He later admitted to having sex with the teen.

Tyson was charged in Dec. 2019 and afterward was fired by the Central Kitsap School District. Subsequent publicity of the case led more victims to come forward.

On Jan. 12, Ebert pleaded guilty to five counts of first-degree sexual misconduct with a minor, a felony described as a person in authority having sex with somebody in their charge who is between the ages of 16 and 21.

However, one of the victims was 15 at the time they were "dating" Ebert, according to court documents. Further, that teen told detectives that they and one of the other victims "covered" for Ebert by telling people the two teens were in a relationship.

"Ebert told them not to tell anyone about it because it was illegal and he would go to jail if anyone found out," the teen told detectives, according to court documents.

Ebert admitted to having sex with the third victim once in the summer of 2019, according to court documents, but said he could not recall if the student had graduated yet.

Both Ebert’s attorney and prosecutors recommended he be sentenced to 60 months in prison.

Ebert is scheduled to be sentenced Feb. 14.

This article originally appeared on Kitsap Sun: Former Olympic High cheer coach pleads guilty to sexual misconduct with students