Former Olympic speed skater Allison Baver charged with falsely obtaining funds for Elijah Wood film

Allison Baver, a former Team USA Olympic short track speed skater, has reportedly been charged in Utah with fraudulently obtaining $10 million in COVID-19 relief aid to help finance the Elijah Wood film, No Man of God.

A federal grand jury in Salt Lake City indicted Baver on nine counts of fraud on Dec. 15 for allegedly claiming that her company, Allison Baver Entertainment, had over 400 employees and a monthly $4 million payroll in a Paycheck Protection Program application, a pandemic loan program to help certain businesses pay employees and other expenses.

According to court documents obtained by Fox13, Baver filed several applications in April 2020 for the loans for the entertainment company, but prosecutors said Allison Baver Entertainment had no employees and no monthly payroll.

Allison Baver and Elijah Wood

Santiago Felipe/Getty (2)

Baver and Wood did not immediately respond to EW's request for comment.

Baver, a two-time Olympic Games Winter champion, has not yet entered a plea. She's scheduled to be arraigned on Jan. 18. A spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney for Utah told Fox13 that if convicted Baver could face up to 30 years in prison on bank fraud counts and 10 years on a money laundering count.

Baver is listed as a producer on No Man of God, a crime drama that chronicles serial killer Ted Bundy's (Luke Kirby) complex relationship with FBI agent Bill Hagmaier (Wood). The film, the latest in a string of coronavirus-era true crime offerings, was produced by Wood's production company SpectreVision.

Related content