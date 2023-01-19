Former OPD officer fired for misconduct hired for Daviess sheriff's office's drug unit

Jan. 19—A former Owensboro Police Department officer who was fired by the Owensboro City Commission in 2010 has been hired as part of the Daviess County Sheriff's Department's narcotics investigation unit.

Fred Coomes III was hired as a sergeant by Sheriff Brad Youngman, who took office Jan. 1.

Coomes was fired from OPD in 2010 on charges of excessive force, conduct unbecoming an officer and impeding an internal investigation.

Between the time of his firing in Owensboro and joining the Daviess sheriff's office, Coomes was a deputy with the McLean County Sheriff's Office, where he rose to the rank of chief deputy.

Youngman said Wednesday he has known Coomes for years, and believes he is the right person for the narcotics unit.

"He's good to go," Youngman said of Coomes. "He has a stellar career in McLean County. He came highly recommended by the sheriff in McLean County."

Coomes "is one of the best narcotics detectives I've ever known," Youngman said.

Coomes was fired by city commissioners after a public hearing, regarding an April 7, 2010 incident where Coomes struck a man being booked at the Daviess County Detention Center.

A video of the incident shows Coomes insulting the man, calling him "stupid" and saying "I thought you were retarded," and challenging him to fight by saying, "If you ask me to, I'll take the cuffs off, you can come over and slap me if you want to."

A video of the incident shows Coomes having a deputy jailer remove the man's handcuffs. When the man stood, the video showed Coomes striking him in the side of the head, and the man then being subdued and tazed by officers and a deputy jailer.

Coomes struck the man again while he was down on the ground.

OPD officials, including now Police Chief Art Ealum, testified at the hearing Coomes' use of force report didn't match the video, and that Coomes omitted details about the incident during OPD's internal investigation, and found Coomes' actions were improper.

Youngman said Wednesday he did not recall if Coomes had resigned or had been fired. Youngman said he knew Coomes when both were officers at OPD.

"I remember all of that. I was at OPD when it occurred," Youngman said.

Youngman said he has known Coomes for several years and, "I have a lot of faith" in Coomes.

"I asked him to be part of my team, and he said yes," Youngman said.

Youngman said Coomes went through required background checks be he joined the narcotics unit.

"We did our standard background investigation we are required by KLEC (the Kentucky Law Enforcement Council)," Youngman said.

Youngman said he "believes in giving people a second chance," and that Coomes is already proving to be an asset to the narcotics unit.

"I need somebody here that is going to build an effective drug enforcement program," Youngman said. "When I started looking around, he met everything I was looking for. He's a good cop."